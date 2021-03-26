Fort Worth Experts Give Advice on How to Identify and Take Care of Plants Damaged From Winter Storm

Now that Texas is officially past the March 21 average date for final frost, Fort Worth City Forester Craig Fox gives expert advice on the most vulnerable plants impacted by mid-February's winter storm and tips on how to restore them.

Fox used the data from the 1983 Texas' winter storm, which was the state's most recent and similar weather to the one earlier this year, keeping a close eye on the plants heavily impacted.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Among the list of most vulnerable plants are new plants, with problems due to root mass and dry soils.

Many Texas trees such as live oaks, crape myrtles, Japanese, waxleaf ligustrum, Indian hawthorn, and pittosporum trees all have a range of different ways they responded to damage after the storm too.

Many live oaks lost their bright green color but it should come back soon, and crape myrtles may have suffered through minor twig dieback while other cultivators such as "Tuscarora', 'Muskogee,' 'Sioux', or 'Natchez' suffered through more severe dieback.

Other trees in Central Texas like certain Japanese or waxleaf ligustrum trees may have been lost, but others such as the Asian jasmine tree will just need to be trimmed back to restore back to health.

Experts say the best thing to do is to watch and wait to see how injured the tree could be and know exactly which steps to take to bring it back to health. Revisiting plants on July 4 or later will help Texans determine whether to prune or remove existing trees.

Even with buying plants with the arrival of spring, individuals are advised to be aware that it could be difficult to find certain spring favorites due to the storm.