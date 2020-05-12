Fort Worth ER Doctor Dies in Plane Crash

Flying was one of Dr. Scott Piotrowski’s great passions and questions still remain as to what went wrong last week when his single-engine plane crashed not long after taking off from Fort Worth Spinks Airport.

Piotrowski was killed at the scene but family and friends want people to remember the way the emergency room doctor lived his life as opposed to how it ended.

“He was so proud of the people he worked with, especially at this time during COVID where they selflessly showed up in the ER,” close friend Dan Sorgen said.

Sorgen first met Piotrowski in college when the then pre-med student jumped into action to treat him after an injury while playing football.

“He and I were playing tackle football, he had no idea who I was, this was back in college and I suffered a head injury and he started taking care of me,” Sorgen said.

Family and friends said they will remember Piotrowski for his dedication to family and his job as an emergency room doctor at Huguley Medical Center in Fort Worth. Not long before his death, Piotrowski, a devoted Christian, traveled to New Zealand with his wife on a medical mission trip. Those memories, Sorgen said, are among many his family will remember as proof of Piotrowski’s will to help others.

Before the accident, Piotrowski’s life insurance lapsed and his family has set up a GoFundMe account.

Along with an email where people can send stories about Scott: welovedrscott@gmail.com.