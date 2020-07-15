Fort Worth

Fort Worth Designates Two Community Centers as Cooling Stations

The cooling stations will operate 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Monday through Friday

As temperatures reach triple digits this week, Fort Worth has designated two community centers as cooling stations.

Visits are limited to one hour per person per day.

Here are the locations of the cooling stations in Fort Worth:

  • Andrew 'Doc' Session Community Center, 201 South Sylvania Avenue, 817-392-6585
  • Sycamore Community Center, 2525 East Rosedale Street, 817-392-7650

To ensure safety of all visitors at the cooling stations, screening protocols will be in place. These screening protocols will include temperature checks and screening questions.

Face masks are required to be worn by visitors, and masks will be provided if a guest does not have one.

Social distancing will be enforced, and capacity limits will be set for each facility.

A space will be designated at each facility for cooling.

