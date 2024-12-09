What to Know Neil Noakes joined the Fort Worth Police Department in May 2000.

Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes reportedly plans to retire next spring after more than four years leading the police department.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is expected to make an announcement at 3:30 p.m. That announcement will be streamed live at the top of this article.

Noakes is expected to retire in May 2025. His official last day is not yet confirmed. His announcement comes only a few months after Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia announced he was retiring from a career in policing to oversee public safety in Austin.

Noakes was named the city's police chief in January 2021 to replace Ed Kraus. He joined the department on May 30, 2000, and, before being named chief, was a deputy chief with oversight of the central, east, and south patrol divisions. Throughout his 25-year career, Noakes served in multiple ranks across the department in areas such as patrol, DWI, motors, and internal affairs.

In his application for the chief’s job, Noakes said that policing is at a “critical point” and facing an “unfortunate erosion of public trust,” something he vowed to rebuild during his tenure.

Last month, the department graduated its inaugural class of a criminal justice program for at-risk inner-city high schoolers. The program was designed to break down walls in the community while helping to fill crucial positions in understaffed areas of the department and creating a pipeline of homegrown talent.

Noakes recently secured pay increases for new officers and laterals, with pay going up nearly $10,000 per year for new officers and between $5,000 and $10,000 per year for other service levels.

Noakes's tenure has not been without struggle. He recently appeared in a series of reports from NBC 5 Investigates titled Justice Shelved, answering for trouble at the department's short-staffed crime lab where delays in evidence testing led to a backlog of hundreds of untested rape kits. Noakes also answered questions about the department's understaffed Cold Case Unit, which has about 1,000 unsolved cases.

Noakes graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University and earned his master’s in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University.

Fort Worth is the 12th largest city in the United States by population and the fifth largest in Texas. The 151-year-old department has an "authorized strength" of 1,875 police officers, protecting an estimated population of about 980,000.