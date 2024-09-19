Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia retiring, reportedly headed to Austin

Less than six months after agreeing to an extension to stay in Dallas through May 2027, Chief of Police Eddie Garcia is retiring.

Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price confirmed to NBC 5 that Garcia is retiring from the Dallas Police Department. Neither Garcia nor the department has issued a statement, and an interim chief has not been named.

KXAN in Austin reported Garcia is headed to the state capitol to be the assistant city manager overseeing public safety. He will work for Austin City Manager T.C. Broadnax, who hired him in Dallas nearly four years ago.

In Austin, KXAN shared a memo from Broadnax saying Garcia would oversee the city's public safety portfolio including Austin Police, Austin Fire, Austin/Travis County EMS, the Downtown Austin Community Court, Forensic Science and Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

It's unclear when Garcia's retirement becomes effective, but Broadnax's note to the Austin Mayor and City Council said Garcia's appointment was effective Nov. 4.

Garcia joined the department in February 2021, sworn in during a private ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, as the city's first Spanish-speaking Hispanic chief of police. He came to Dallas after a three-decade career with the police department in San Jose, California.

In December 2020, Garcia said he planned to retire in June of that year but stayed in San Jose to help the city respond to protests around the murder of George Floyd and the growing pandemic. When the chief of police job opened in September 2020, when U. Renee Hall announced her resignation, Garcia said the Dallas post was the one challenge that could extend his career.

“The opportunity in Dallas was exciting. I don't feel a better connection to any major city in the country as I do for Dallas,” he said in 2020. Garcia said he was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan and planned to move to North Texas even if he'd not been hired for the job.

Before his first day in Dallas, Garcia said he was not a ‘stay in the office’ chief and that he'd have the backs of his officers in the field. In news conferences, Garcia frequently mentioned the life-threatening struggles and dangers faced by his men and women in uniform while protecting the streets of Dallas.

Most recently, Garcia spoke about the loss of Officer Darron Burks, who Garcia said was executed in his patrol car for the uniform he wore.

"It hurts. I gave him his badge," Garcia said. "As I tell my recruits, you do this job long enough, and you're going to laugh together, you're going to bleed together, you're going to cry together."

During his 3.5 years leading the department, the city has reported drops in violent crime. Earlier this month, the city reported that overall violence was down more than 19% compared to the three years before the plan started.

They said it was the impact of the police department’s $24 million violent crime reduction plan, an ongoing effort made up of three phases: Hotspot Policing, a grid system that assigns more officers to high-crime areas in the city; Place Network Investigations, which sends code enforcement and investigators to problem apartment complexes; and Focused Deterrence, which helps get resources to people deemed high risk for violent behavior.

“This crime plan would not work if the men and women of this department did not buy in,” Garcia said at the time. “They have completely bought in; they’re doing tremendous work.”

The numbers weren’t all positive: data showed the total number of homicides from 2021-24 was up 7% compared to the three years before the plan.

But murders in Dallas this year were down nearly 25% compared to 2023, and police said they hoped to expand this violent crime plan.

“Our hope is that this is going to be a longstanding, that this is going to be in the fiber of the Dallas Police Department where it’s about building stronger communities,” said Garcia.

Garcia's contract extension reached this spring was expected to keep him in Dallas through May 2027.

Garcia weighed in on the negotiation, saying in the news release: "To live and work in Dallas is to love Dallas. This is the right place to complete my service, and I know your police officers are honored to serve Dallas residents. We will keep doing our jobs with excellence and results."

Garcia's earned a reported $306,440 -- however, beginning in November, and every six months after, he was to receive a retention bonus of $10,000. The deal had provisions to cover early termination and a transition plan for when he left the job.