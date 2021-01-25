Deputy Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes To Be Named New Chief

Fort Worth city managers have chosen Deputy Police Chief Neil Noakes to be the new chief, replacing Chief Ed Kraus who announced his retirement last July, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

Noakes joined the department in 2000 and oversees the central, east, and south patrol divisions.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University and earned his master’s degree in criminal justice and criminology from Texas Christian University.

Noakes was named a finalist for the top job along with assistant chief Julie Swearingin, assistant Houston police chief Wendy Baimbridge, assistant Austin police chief Troy Gay, Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller and assistant sheriff Christopher Jones of the Las Vegas municipal police department.

The announcement was set for 3 p.m. Monday at Fort Worth City Hall.

In his application for the chief’s job in November, Noakes said that policing is at a “critical point” and facing an “unfortunate erosion of public trust.”

“In the face of adversity, it is imperative for us to recognize the situation for what it is -- a time of unparalleled opportunity for community partnerships, positive reform and beneficial change for all,” Noakes wrote.

“Ultimately I chose to step forward because I believe we need innovative leadership and genuine engagement with the citizens we serve,” he said.

Noakes vowed to rebuild trust and respect.

“Instead of letting the current climate create a bleak picture of our future, we will work with our community in a spirit of solidarity and partnership to forge a better tomorrow for all,” he said.

Fort Worth has a population of nearly 900,000 and has about 1,700 sworn officers.

