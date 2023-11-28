Fort Worth approves $3.5 million settlement for Atatiana Jefferson's nephew

The Fort Worth City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a $3.5 million settlement to be paid to the nephew of Atatiana Jefferson.

In October 2019, Jefferson was shot and killed inside her family's Fort Worth home by a police officer standing outside her window. That officer, Aaron Dean, has since been convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to more than 11 years in the case.

During a City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city finalized a $3.5 settlement with Jefferson's family that will financially provide for her nephew, Zion Carr, who witnessed the shooting that took his aunt's life.

Carr was 8 years old when Dean arrived at the house to perform a welfare check. Dean was responding to a late-night 911 call where a neighbor reported being concerned that the front door had been left open.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

I stood here four years ago, seeking transparency, justice, and accountability. Today, you guys are taking that leap towards accountability. James Smith, Atatiana Jefferson's neighbor who called Fort Worth Police in 2019 and asked for a welfare check at Jefferson's home.

Jefferson was inside the home, playing video games with her nephew when she heard a noise outside. She grabbed her gun from her purse and walked toward a kitchen window. That's when the officer, who was outside, said he saw the weapon and fired.

Jefferson's family sued the city and reached a $3.5 million partial settlement with the money going to Carr. However, before the family could be paid the City Council had to approve the settlement. A judge still has to sign off on the settlement before it's finalized.

The council's vote came on what would have been Jefferson's 33rd birthday.

According to the city, a lump sum would go into a trust fund for the child to cover his current financial needs and living expenses. The city would also create a college savings plan to pay for up to eight years of school so that he could obtain both an undergraduate and graduate degree. If he decides not to go to college, he'd receive a lump sum payment. Carr will also receive payments until he is 40 years old and the amounts would likely increase over time, based on interest.

"Now, 40 years is a lot of years. Atatiana didn’t make it to 40. Amber didn’t make it to 40. So, we pray that Zion makes it to 40," Smith said.

With the interest, the payments made to Carr are expected to be closer to $6 million.

Fort Worth City Councilman Chris Nettles told NBC 5 that it was important to make sure the child was provided for and that the city righted its wrongs.

"It was important to us that we make sure that he lives a life, that he, there's no struggle or there's no issues and that he has the opportunity to go to college if he likes. And that was the goal of our city council and the mayor is to make sure we right our wrongs when it comes to the minor child affected," Nettles said.

“His childhood has been incredibly traumatic, more than any young person should ever have to endure, but I’m confident that this -- this is more than about money, this is about a support system and a network in a city that wants to show our love and support to a young man that absolutely deserves it," said Mayor Mattie Parker.

She added that her message to Zion is, “We love you and you’re going to do big things."

Amber Carr, the boy's mother and Jefferson's sister died in January 2023 after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

"I had a conversation with Amber Carr many times on different topics, but this happened to be one of them. And she was wondering, 'Mr. James, I don’t think Zion is going to get anything.' And I assured her that he would," Smith told city council members on Tuesday.

Tuesday's settlement approval only covers part of the Jefferson family lawsuit.

The city's legal department told NBC 5 that the other part of the lawsuit is still in litigation, and was brought forward by the estate of Jefferson, which consists of her legal heirs and includes her biological father, who left the country before she was born.

The City Council's discussion and vote can be seen here.

HOPE FOR OTHER CASES

Attorney Daryl Washington said the partial settlement in Jefferson's case, "is encouraging."

"When you're able to reach a mutual compromise, I think it helps with the healing process, not only with the family but with the community as well," said Washington.

He represents other families of victims shot by police officers, including Botham Jean. An off-duty Dallas police officer fatally shot Jean while he was in his home in 2018.

The officer was convicted, but Washington said five years later, the family's case is still awaiting closure with the city.

"Dallas will just not sit down in a room and say, 'You know, what happened to this individual was wrong, and we think that we ought to do something for this family,'" Washington said.

He said he's impressed with Parker and the city's leadership.

"I think the fact that [the] Fort Worth Mayor stepped up and apologized to the family and said what happened to Ms. Jefferson was wrong, I think that went a very long way. I think it made it much easier for both sides to get into a room to talk about resolving this matter. I think it started with the leadership," he said.

He hopes Dallas takes notes.

"It's one thing to name the street after Botham, but it's another thing to really sit down in a room and say, 'We are sorry for what happened to your son,'" Washington said.

NBC 5's Larry Collins contributed to this report.