Fort Worth Animal Shelter and HSNT Hold Adoption Event to Find Homes for Pets

The Fort Worth Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of North Texas are holding the MEGA Adoption Event Saturday and Sunday to find forever homes for nearly 1,000 pets.

The organizations are co-hosting the two-day adoption event on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. each day at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, Cattle Barn No. 1.

Admission to the event is free. The adoption fee for all pets is $10.

The event is being held for the fifth time in four years.

A variety of animals will be available for adoption.

All adoptable dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and have received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Every dog or cat adopter will receive a free initial veterinary visit with a participating local vet and a 30-day trial of pet insurance.

"Once again, our animal shelter campuses are full," said Dr. Tim Morton, Assistant Code Compliance Director with oversight of the Fort Worth Animal Shelter. "We have some great animals that need to be adopted into their own loving family. Families can view all the pets at the same time, as well as have the opportunity to visit with them one on one."

