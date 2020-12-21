Former Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Headquarters Listed for Lease

Transwestern Real Estate Services has announced that it is the exclusive leasing agent for 319 Lipscomb Street, a 21,548-square-foot, two-story office building in Fort Worth.

The building is the former Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co. headquarters and is the oldest standing school building in Tarrant County.

Transwestern Principal Whit Kelly and Associate Dallas Margeson represent the property owner.

The Richardsonian Romanesque style building was built in 1892 and served as the Stephen F. Austin Elementary School until 1977. Famed golfer Ben Hogan and actress Ginger Rogers both attended the school.

After purchasing the building in 1980, Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co. renovated the space to use as its corporate headquarters until 2020, when the company moved to its current headquarters at 509 West Vickery Boulevard.

The site was rebranded as The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb, and it was named to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

"This history-rich building offers a one-of-a-kind chance to lease a beautifully designed space in a submarket that has seen incredible growth in recent years," Whit Kelly said. "Opportunities for single or multi-tenant use are extraordinary, and the design of the schoolhouse only supplements the tenant experience within the unique space."

Williamson-Dickie employs more than 500 people locally. Before its move, the company housed nearly 55 employees at the site.

"The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb served the needs of our employees for decades," Philip Williamson, former CEO of Williamson-Dickie and a long-time Fort Worth native, said. "It is truly unique, has a fantastic feel and offers a glimpse into the past, while meeting all the needs tenants might require in today's world. We are excited for the possibility of a new tenant enjoying the space, just as we did."

The campus features multiple executive offices with private restrooms, conference rooms, a catering kitchen, outdoor green space with room for amenities, original chalkboards in most offices, and plenty of parking.

It also features large arches framing the recessed entries, hardwood floors, antique glass, and original doors and wainscoting.

"South Fort Worth is a dynamic office market," Kelly said. "Compared to a traditional business district, the submarket offers a variety of unique properties that businesses will find interesting. This site allows for the creative and entrepreneurial spirit to thrive. Coupled with the unique building history, The Schoolhouse on Lipscomb is a truly special opportunity."