Former Gymnastics Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Children, Victims Speak Out in Court

Three young victims and one who is now an adult gave victim impact statements in a Fort Worth courtroom as 53-year-old Skipper Glen Crawley was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Crawley showed no emotion as he pleaded guilty to four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The same could not be said for the rest seated in the courtroom.

"It was hard to keep a dry eye in the room," Assistant Tarrant County District Attorney Darren de la Cruz said. "You could see the impact this defendant has had on his victims over the course of three decades."

Three decades. That's how long one of Crawley's victims has been carrying her story of abuse. In her statement to the court she said, "I did not make this up. I did not dream this. I did not lie. You committed unspeakable acts on multiple girls."

That victim said the abuse started before her 12th birthday in 1991. She's now an adult and said she came forward because the other young victims did.

NBC 5 is not using any of the victims' names, but they wanted to share their stories. They were all students at Sokol Gymnastics in Fort Worth, where Crawley coached.

"I was only 7 when it started," one girl said. Now 9 years old, her legs are still not long enough to touch the floor as she sat on a bench in the courthouse. "He changed me."

All of the girls said they had second thoughts about delivering their victim impact statements themselves, until they walked in the courtroom and came face to face with Crawley.

"When you look into his eyes, all you see is pure evil," the 9-year-old said.

The 3 young girls said the abuse happened in plain sight. No one noticed.

"At night I can still feel him breathing on my neck and him talking in my ear," said a 14-year-old victim who was 12 years old when the abuse started. "It was continuous."

"He even came to my house to talk and touched me inappropriate," the 9-year-old said. "He brought me pickles because he knows that's my favorite thing to eat so he can warm me up."

Her mother said Crawley was like family. No one suspected anything until her daughter finally spoke out.

"She didn't tell because she didn't want to leave her career of gymnastics at 7 years old," her mother said. "She'll never be the little girl she was destined to be, because he changed that course, but whatever she is, she'll be great."

The girls have all started to take gymnastics again at different gyms.

"I couldn't even go into a gymnastic gym without breaking down," the 14-year-old said. "Yesterday was my first day back in a gymnastics gym."

"Almost every time I'm by a boy coach, I can't," said the 9-year-old. "He changed me with my trust issues. I can't trust boy coaches now."

The girls said they would encourage anyone else in their situation to speak out and tell someone. "I've learned a lot from this lesson, that you should maybe speak up as soon as it happens," one said.

"A lot of our lives changed a lot after what happened to us," a now 13-year-old victim said. She was 10 when the abuse started. "He's in prison now and he can't hurt us anymore."

In all, 11 charges were filed again Crawley for abusing girls in Texas and Oklahoma. He was arrested in Indiana after fleeing Texas. Crawley will be eligible for parole in 25 years, when he's 78 years old.