Former Grand Prairie Teacher Arrested, Charged With Child Sexual Assault: Police

A 37-year-old man who formerly taught at a charter school in Grand Prairie was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child Thursday, the Grand Prairie Police Department said.

Jamil Wazed's sexual assault charges occurred in the 2018-19 school year at Uplift Grand Preparatory Academy, a charter school in Grand Prairie, police said.

Wazed, a resident of The Colony, is currently being held at Grand Prairie Detention Center under a $200,000 bond.

Grand Prairie police said they first became aware when a parent told detectives in July that a child was sexually assaulted by a former teacher at Uplift.

The case remains under investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information or concerns about their child having contact with Wazed can contact Grand Prairie police at 972-237-8790.