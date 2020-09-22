Forest Hill Police Involved in Overnight Pursuit Through Arlington and Mansfield

A man is in custody after a police chase that ended in Mansfield on Monday night.
Forest Hill Police were involved in a pursuit that went through Arlington and Mansfield on Monday night between approximately 11 p.m. and 11:45 p.m.
The suspect vehicle, a red pickup truck, was eventually slowed down after police successfully deployed a spike strip, though one Mansfield Police Department vehicle was also spiked in the process.
The chase ended near the U.S. 287 and State Highway 360 merger.
Police conducted a field sobriety test on the male suspect who was ultimately placed in handcuffs and put in the back of a squad car.