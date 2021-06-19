For Oak Cliff Holds Grand Opening at Moorland YMCA

Dozens of people turned out to an historic Dallas recreation center Saturday for the grand opening of a nonprofit's new facility.

For Oak Cliff, a nonprofit whose aim is to help end systemic inequities and oppression in the neighborhood, held its opening event at the Moorland YMCA on Hampton Road.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Sometimes the job allows me to come across people who simply make me want to do more, be better. Taylor and Xavier are two of those people.

As a native Texan, honored to spend #Juneteenth with folks who have a pure heart for community. CONGRATS on your grand opening @4oakcliff. pic.twitter.com/I893ydNylf — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) June 19, 2021

People who attended the event toured the property and learned about the organization's programs.

The Moorland YMCA was once a haven for Black people in Dallas and well-known names during part of the Jim Crow Era and Civil Rights Movement. Click here to learn more about its history.