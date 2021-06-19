Dallas

For Oak Cliff Holds Grand Opening at Moorland YMCA

Candace Sweat / NBC 5 News

Dozens of people turned out to an historic Dallas recreation center Saturday for the grand opening of a nonprofit's new facility.

For Oak Cliff, a nonprofit whose aim is to help end systemic inequities and oppression in the neighborhood, held its opening event at the Moorland YMCA on Hampton Road.

People who attended the event toured the property and learned about the organization's programs.

The Moorland YMCA was once a haven for Black people in Dallas and well-known names during part of the Jim Crow Era and Civil Rights Movement. Click here to learn more about its history.

