Fleurs de Villes Artiste exhibition at NorthPark Center awes shoppers with fashion in bloom

Springtime fashion means bright colors, open-toe shoes, and floral prints. At NorthPark Center, that spring trend is taken literally.

"I do think this might be the most photographed exhibition that we've ever done at NorthPark," NorthPark Center spokesperson Shelby Foster said.

Fleurs de Villes Artiste is making its Dallas debut this week at NorthPark Center. It's floral exhibition meets fashion runway.

Fifteen mannequins lining the shopping center are dressed in their floral best. Artists worked with local arts and cultural organizations to get their inspiration.

"So each one is paired with a different organization to really capture what they have going on this spring," Foster said. "Whether it's a performance, or a new exhibition, or a piece of art that they already have on view in their museum."

There's a mannequin wearing a gown sitting at a piano representing The Cliburn, and another lifting the edge of her skirt that was inspired by Anita M. Martinez Ballet Folklorico.

"Honestly, it's mind-blowing, just the artistry and the detail," Chris Esparza said as he and his wife, Sarah, browsed through the exhibition with their newborn daughter. "Springtime is just always about life and the renewing of life, and seeing such beautiful colors and life just on display, it really hits to us."

"It's amazing," Barbara Pickelman from Frisco said. "The talent that it takes to even visualize what it could look like and how to put it together and make it consistent; it's stunning!"

Fleurs de Villes has been exhibited around the world, but this is the first time it's been in Dallas. The displays will be up at NorthPark Center through this Sunday, March 24.