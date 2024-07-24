First West Nile virus human case reported in Dallas: DCHHS

The Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Dallas this season.

The man lives in the 75230 ZIP code and was diagnosed with West Nile Non-Neuroinvasive Disease (WNNND). The man's identity is being withheld due to patient confidentiality.

Garland Public Health Department has confirmed two additional cases of WNNND. The first case is a resident, while the second case is an international traveler who contracted the virus abroad. Both patients have recovered from the disease, according to DCHHS.

“Unfortunately, we are having to report our first West Nile Virus human case in Dallas County this season,” said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. “Mosquito activity and the number of positive mosquito pools have been significantly higher than in previous years. It's crucial for residents to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites.”