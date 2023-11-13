First Plano ISD community meeting held about future of district amid declining enrollment

It was once a district people moved to Collin County to be in.

Now, declining enrollment in Plano ISD has the district looking at changes, including the possibility of closing schools. Dozens of parents attended a community meeting on the topic hosted by the district at Jaspar High School on Monday. It's the first of six meetings planned, one each month through April.

“My children are in elementary school so they're going to be here a while and I wanted to hear what the plans may be for any changes within the district,” said parent Scarlette Cassedy.

Plano ISD says its long-range facilities planning originated from necessity.

Enrollment, it says, has been steadily declining over the last 12 years from its peak in 2012 at 55,700 students to its current enrollment of 47,800.

The district blames the rising cost of homes in Plano, graduating classes larger than incoming kindergarten classes, decreasing birth rates and growth in northern districts like Prosper ISD, one of the fastest-growing districts in Texas.

“That means right now, we're going to have to retire some campuses and that stinks,” Plano ISD board secretary Jeri Chambers told the group at Monday’s meeting.

In May, the school board approved a study that includes analyzing student enrollment at every school, considering if buildings are being used effectively and determining whether resources are fairly distributed to support all students.

Parent Scarlette Cassedy says school closures are her biggest concern and will continue to be an active participant in the process.

“I can understand enrollments down, changes need to be made. To be on board with it I would just like more details of how it’s going to benefit the students of the future,” said Cassedy.

The six community meetings will all be held at each Plano high school.



A decision is expected in June but changes wouldn't take effect until the 2025-2026 school year.