First lawsuit filed in downtown Fort Worth hotel explosion as area takes steps toward recovery

The first lawsuit has been filed in the wake of the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth.

A man who says he was injured while running from the blast is suing the hotel, its ownership company, and natural gas company Atmos Energy, accusing them of negligence.

The suit came as the downtown area took another step toward normalcy on Thursday.

Three days after a suspected natural gas explosion wounded 21 people at the hotel, neighboring Houston Street and West 7th Street were both reopened.

“It’s good news for all of us that they are starting to clear the roads and reopen,” said Becky Fetty with Downtown Fort Worth Inc. “it’s a real positive sign throughout this whole week.”

The move gave some businesses on the previously closed streets the green light to open their doors again, with Atmos Energy now working to reconnect their gas lines for heat.

Others were left thinking about their own close calls: the Klume family from out of state was booked to stay four nights at the Sandman Hotel this week.

“We were just lucky that we weren’t there, because there was like 20-some injured,” Gary Klume said. “It was some serious stuff.”

And now there is legal action from someone who claims they were caught up in the blast.

A Dallas County lawsuit was filed on Thursday by Tarrant County resident Christopher Medearis, accusing the Sandman Signature Hotel, its owner Northland Properties, and natural gas company Atmos Energy of negligence.

The suit said Medearis was working in a building next to the hotel when the explosion occurred, and there was a strong odor of gas.

The suit claimed as Medearis was running for his life, he tripped, fell, and as a result, suffered an injury.

The suit claimed the Sandman Signature Hotel and Northland Properties failed to ensure the hotel was safe, and accused Atmos Energy of failing to adequately detect leaks in the gas pipeline connected to the hotel.

The Fort Worth Fire Department told NBC 5 the cause of the explosion has not been determined.

NBC 5 reached out to Atmos Energy, the Sandman Signature Hotel and Northland Properties for a response to the suit, but we have not heard back.

West 8th Street and Throckmorton Street by the hotel are still blocked off as the investigation into the blast continues, with no timetable yet for when the search for answers will be finished.

“Normal in downtown, right now we’re taking it minute by minute,” Fetty told NBC 5.