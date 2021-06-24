First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Dallas-Fort Worth June 29 to help encourage people in Metroplex to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to a White House press release, Biden will also visit Houston on the same day, where Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join her.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The two will travel to Phoenix, Arizona the following day.

The White House said more details are to follow about the specifics of each visit.

The three-city trip is part of a nationwide tour to reach Americans who "still need protection against the virus," the press release said.

Biden and Emhoff will highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.

As of Wednesday, 56.2% of Americans 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.7% of Americans 18 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House acknowledged Tuesday that President Joe Biden will fall short of reaching his goal of vaccinating 70% of all American adults with at least one shot by Independence Day.