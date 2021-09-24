First 2021 West Nile Virus Death Reported in Irving

Dallas County Health and Human Services notified the City of Irving on Thursday that an 83-year-old Irving resident died due to complications from West Nile virus.

The man, who had underlying health conditions, began experiencing symptoms on Aug. 29 and was subsequently hospitalized on Aug. 31. He later died on Sept. 3.

Irving Code Enforcement conducted ground spraying on Thursday in a targeted area as a measure to prevent further potential human infections in the vicinity.

"The City of Irving extends its condolences and prayers to the family, friends and neighbors of the Irving resident who recently passed from West Nile Virus," Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer said. "I ask that everyone take precautions against being bit by mosquitoes, and use the Four D's to protect yourself and your family."

According to Irving officials, the city's Mosquito Control Program monitors mosquitoes year-round and conducts surveillance and testing of mosquitoes using 57 trap locations across the city.

The team sends 19 traps to Dallas County each week for testing, and if a positive West Nile virus mosquito is trapped, then the team conducts ground spraying in the coinciding spray zone area, Irving officials said.

The 2021 infected mosquito treatment zones and schedule is available online.