Fireworks and safety precautions go hand in hand on the Fourth of July

Celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks is a special occasion for many families.

“Yes, it’s a tradition,” shopper Anaiah Morales said. “Every year, we come and shop for fireworks.”

“This is my family right here and when we do have something big, we bring the family,” shopper Rosa Villanueva said. “It’s about family, I guess.”

These families should be able to find everything they are looking for. Nathan Carlson with Johnny Fireworks in Mansfield said the industry is returning to normal after recent tough years.

“Back to COVID a couple of years ago, it was mad chaos,” Carlson said. “Everybody ran out of fireworks. Prices went through the roof. Now the prices have come back down a little bit.”

Carlson said that helping customers find the right fireworks is also about equipping them with the knowledge to use them safely.

“Making sure you read the labels,” Carlson said. “Make sure you have adult supervision. It’s exciting. The kids want to light all the fuses. We get it. We make sure to tell them don’t have more than one person lighting the fireworks and always have an alcohol-free zone.”

Carlson and customers also say the recent heat wave will require extra precautions.

Fireworks retailer advises all customers know the law, select a proper location, be prepared and be safe, supervise children, never re-light a dud and properly dispose of used fireworks.

“The faucet is shut off,” Carlson said. “It’s not raining anymore and got extremely hot. The grass does get dry super quick. So always have a hose around and be very careful when you are shooting in hot temperatures like it is.”

“Dad on duty and try not to catch anything on fire because it’s hot and the grass is crispy,” Villanueva said.

Along with being safe with your fireworks, you also need to know the law. In Dallas, Tarrant, Denton, and Collin counties, you can only shoot fireworks in the unincorporated areas. Also, check with the city you live in because fireworks are illegal in most cities.