Fireworks Safety Advocates Urge Extra Caution Amid Dry Conditions

With the countdown on to the Fourth of July, the table is being set for North Texans to participate in one of America’s favorite Independence Day traditions: fireworks.

James Fuller has already stocked enough fireworks to get through a multi-day celebration in his Denton County backyard with both friends and family.

But though a firework fanatic, Fuller is also a safety advocate as both a former firefighter and federal regulator of consumer fireworks safety.

"These are not freedoms that are given to us without some level of responsibility,” said Fuller.

At any time, he said that includes following all warning labels including those that instruct which direction the firework should face.

It also includes locating and positioning the fuse before dark.

"This is super important,” said Fuller.

It means never reigniting a dud, making sure only sober adults are responsible for all fireworks, including sparklers, and keeping spectators at least 20 feet away.

But this year, he’s also urging people to be aware of their surroundings and to consider shooting from a paved surface rather than dried grass.

"What we really don't want to have happen is have the potential of the wind catching an object or have an object tip over, and you start a fire inside some of the brush that's around right now,” Fuller said.

That’s especially true on the western side of the metroplex where dry conditions have led to burn bans in places like Tarrant, Ellis, Johnson and Parker Counties.

Wise County has a ban that varies day to day. When in place, the office of Emergency Management said fireworks are prohibited.

Tarrant County officials are urging people to leave fireworks to the professionals this year.

Even for those in the clear, Fuller said it's important to shoot fireworks from a flat service and keep a water source nearby.

In dry and windy conditions, he said fireworks without propellants are considered safer, meaning sparklers, cones and fountains.

"Just use common sense. If you know the location you're going to be using for shooting is too dry or the wind picks up and it’s just not the right evening, there are so many other ways we can celebrate our Fourth of July,” said Fuller.

He added, that fireworks have a long shelf life and can wait for better conditions.