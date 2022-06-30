Tarrant County Issues 90-Day Ban on Outdoor Burning

All outdoor burning is prohibited in Tarrant County for the next 90 days, the county announced Tuesday.

Severe drought conditions in unincorporated areas of the county have prompted Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois to request the ban in order to protect lives and property, the county said.

Violation of the order will result in a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500.

Renois encourages residents to attend Fourth of July fireworks shows in Tarrant County but asked individuals to not use fireworks at home with the ongoing drought.

For residents in rural areas, Renois recommends keeping an area of about 30 feet mowed around homes and outbuildings to keep any potential fire from reaching structures.

The county said residents should remove unwanted combustible debris and vegetation from near their homes and be sure to keep water hoses accessible in the case of a small fire.

"We encourage all Tarrant County residents to take these precautions and be safe over the holiday weekend," Renois said.

Below is a list of counties with known burn bans or no known bans:

Visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website for daily updates on burn bans across all Texas counties.