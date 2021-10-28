Firefighters Injured in Dallas Apartment Explosion Reunited at Inpatient Rehabilitation

Two firefighters who were injured in an apartment explosion in Dallas last month were reunited on Wednesday.

Captain Chris Gadomski and Driver Engineer Ron Hall are continuing their recovery after the explosion that injured eight people on Sept. 29.

Firefighters responded to the Highland Hills Apartments after learning that a man had fired a gun into a vacant apartment and severed a gas line connected to an oven, causing a gas leak.

As firefighters searched the community, an explosion partially collapsed one apartment building, damaged another, and injured four residents and four firefighters.

Three of the firefighters were critically injured in the blast while the fourth, Officer Andrew Curtis, suffered only minor injuries.

Officer Pauline Perez was discharged earlier this month after spending more than two weeks in the hospital's burn unit.

@DallasFireRes_q is excited to announce that, after being severely injured in the #HighlandHills Apartment #explosion, Officer #PaulinePerez is going home! Thanks to all who helped get her to this point..... but the journey is not over. Continued🙏 @Parkland @CityOfDallas pic.twitter.com/BDLm1akihQ — DALLAS FIRE-RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) October 15, 2021

Hall was released from Parkland last week and transferred to Zale Lipshy Pavilion, an inpatient rehabilitation in the Southwestern Medical District.

Gadomski, who was being treated for burns and undisclosed lower extremity injuries, was released from Parkland on Monday.

On Wednesday, Hall received news that Gadomski was coming to join him at the rehabilitation center.

Officials from Station 25 escorted Gadomski into the facility to join Hall so that the two could be reunited and continue their recovery together.