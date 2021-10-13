Dallas Fire-Rescue Identifies Firefighters Recovering From Apartment Explosion

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the three firefighters who remain hospitalized after an apartment explosion last month are in stable, but serious condition as they recover from burn injuries.

The department said Wednesday that all four firefighters who were injured when an explosion occurred at the Highland Hills Apartments agreed to release their identities and conditions to the public.

The injured firefighters were identified as Capt. Christopher Gadomski, Engineer Ronald Hall, Officer Pauline Perez, and Officer Andrew Curtis.

All four were hurt while they investigated a reported gas leak at the Highland Hills Apartments in southeastern Dallas on Sept. 29. At some point during the investigation, an explosion occurred that partially collapsed part of one of the two-story apartment buildings.

Curtis, who has been with DFR since July 2018, suffered a foot injury and was discharged the same day.

Perez, who joined the department in July 2019, remains hospitalized at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with burn injuries.

DFR/NBC 5 News

Gadomski and Hall are both being treated at Parkland for burns and undisclosed lower extremity injuries. Gadomski has been with the department since April 1999 and Hall since May 1985.

"The days since have been challenging, but we are pleased to report that all three are improving and are in serious but stable condition," Jason Evans, with Dallas Fire-Rescue, said via email.

All four firefighters worked out of Fire Station 25.

"The Department is so grateful to the many doctors, nurses, and other staff at the Parkland Emergency Department, BioTel, the Trauma Center, and Burn Center for the expert care and compassion shown to our members. It is thanks to them and the strength of these firefighters and their families that they are well on the road to recovery," said Dr. Marshal Isaacs, medical director, Dallas Fire-Rescue.

At this time, the cause of the explosion is still undetermined.