Final Firefighter Injured in Dallas Explosion Released From Hospital

The fourth and final firefighter that was injured during a natural gas explosion at a Dallas apartment complex was released from Parkland Hospital Monday.

Capt. Christopher Gadomski was being treated for burns and undisclosed lower extremity injuries. He has been with Dallas Fire Department since April of 1999.

Department officials said that he was transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation unit to continue his recovery.

Officer Pauline Perez, who joined the department in July 2019, was discharged from Parkland Memorial Hospital earlier this month after spending more than two weeks in the hospital's burn unit.

Engineer Ronald Hall was also injured in the blast. He was released from Parkland last week and was also transferred to an inpatient rehabilitation unit to continue his recovery.

Officer Andrew Curtis suffered a foot injury and was discharged the same day as the explosion.

All four firefighters worked out of Fire Station 25.