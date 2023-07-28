Firefighters battle Blum wildfire in Hill County and Pipeline wildfire in Parker County

Firefighting efforts continue in Hill County where the Blum wildfire has burned some 300 acres.
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is 40% contained.
Initially, firefighters said five homes were destroyed, but the forest service said after an assessment of the burn area no homes have been destroyed and only one outbuilding has been lost in the fire.
Crews with Texas-New Mexico Power have been in the area to restore power to customers in the area. All but two customers had power as of Thursday morning and crews said if it's safe in the area crews would begin work to replace damaged power poles.
Another fire in Parker County is 90% contained. The Pipeline Fire has scorched nearly 375 acres.
Firefighters there patrolling and mopping up throughout the fire area. The forest service says interior pockets of vegetation are still burning but pose no threat to containment.
Wildfires have burned more than 800 acres across the state in the last 24 hours.