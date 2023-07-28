Firefighters battle Blum wildfire in Hill County and Pipeline wildfire in Parker County

Firefighting efforts continue in Hill County where the Blum wildfire has burned some 300 acres.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is 40% contained.

Initially, firefighters said five homes were destroyed, but the forest service said after an assessment of the burn area no homes have been destroyed and only one outbuilding has been lost in the fire.

Update: it was initially reported that 5 homes were destroyed by the #BlumFire. After further assessment of the burned area, this was determined not to be true. No homes have been destroyed by the fire. One outbuilding, however, is confirmed to have been lost to the fire. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 27, 2023

Crews with Texas-New Mexico Power have been in the area to restore power to customers in the area. All but two customers had power as of Thursday morning and crews said if it's safe in the area crews would begin work to replace damaged power poles.

Crews were able to restore power to all but two customers around 10 pm. Facilities serving those two customers were sufficiently damaged.

We will be completing our inspection and depending upon conditions and if the area is safe to enter, begin pole replacements today. #blumfire pic.twitter.com/0pKLtwbl8L — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) July 27, 2023

Another fire in Parker County is 90% contained. The Pipeline Fire has scorched nearly 375 acres.

Firefighters there patrolling and mopping up throughout the fire area. The forest service says interior pockets of vegetation are still burning but pose no threat to containment.

Update: the #PipelineFire in Parker County is 372 acres and 90% contained. Firefighters continued to patrol and mop up across the fire area. Some smoke and burning was observed in interior pockets of vegetation and pose no threat to containment. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 28, 2023

Wildfires have burned more than 800 acres across the state in the last 24 hours.