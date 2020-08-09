Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Building Near Bishop Arts

Dallas firefighters were working Sunday to extinguish a large fire at a vacant building in north Oak Cliff near Bishop Arts.

Dallas Fire-Rescue got a call shortly before 9 a.m. for a smoke odor in the area around the 400 block of North Beckley Avenue, near North Zang Boulevard, and found smoke coming from a two-story commercial building.

Firefighters went inside to search for the source of the smoke and found fire smoldering in the floors and walls. Additional crews were called out and flames soon started showing from the second floor of the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

Almost three hours after the fire was called in, between 60 and 70 firefighters were still working to control the flames.

Firefighters are being rotated to ensure they stay safe in the heat. The nonprofit organization the Box 4 Fire Buffs was also out at the blaze to provide cooling stations and other supplies to the crews, department spokesman Jason Evans said.

No injuries have been reported.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the department is working with the building owners and possible witnesses to determined what caused the fire cause.

The vacant building was supposed to be renovated in the future, according to the department.