Fire Ignited by Lightning Strike Injures 1 at Southwest Fort Worth Apartment Building

One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say.

A Fort Worth Fire spokesman said crews were first called shortly before 5 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Bayline Drive, one of several fires reported as thunderstorms moved through the area.

Crews arrived to find flames soaring from the 2-story building. It took about 70 firefighters two and a half hours to put the fire out.

One person was taken to a hospital. Details on their injuries weren't immediately available.

A total of eight units were damaged by the fire with 20 residents affected. The American Red Cross Greater North Texas was helping those forced from their homes.