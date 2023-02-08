Fort Worth

Fire Ignited by Lightning Strike Injures 1 at Southwest Fort Worth Apartment Building

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say.

A Fort Worth Fire spokesman said crews were first called shortly before 5 a.m. to a fire at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Bayline Drive, one of several fires reported as thunderstorms moved through the area.

Crews arrived to find flames soaring from the 2-story building. It took about 70 firefighters two and a half hours to put the fire out.

One person was taken to a hospital. Details on their injuries weren't immediately available.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

A total of eight units were damaged by the fire with 20 residents affected. The American Red Cross Greater North Texas was helping those forced from their homes.

One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say.
Glen E. Ellman | Fort Worth FD
One person was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after lightning ignited a fire that spread through several units of an apartment building in Southwest Fort Worth, firefighters say.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth Fireapartment fire
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us