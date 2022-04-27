Fire Breaks Out at Fort Worth Print Shop

Firefighters in Fort Worth spent part of Wednesday morning battling a fire at a printing house south of downtown.

The fire at Comark Direct on the 500 block of South Main Street south of downtown was reported shortly after 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived they reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof. The fire was out by 11 a.m., but firefighters remained at the scene with a hazmat team due to the chemicals used at the facility for binding.

Three people were treated for smoke inhalation, two of whom were hospitalized. No other injuries were reported.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.