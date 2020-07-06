Fatal Shooting Leaves One Dead in Tarrant County

One man was found dead after a shooting in Everman Monday evening, according to Everman police.

Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Shax Convenience Store. When they arrived, officers found one man with a single gunshot wound, according to Everman police.

Everman paramedics performed CPR. The victim was then transported to a local hospital where they died.

Texas Rangers are assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public.