Fatal Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart a Domestic Double-Murder, Suicide

Police in Oklahoma say the deaths of three people fatally shot in a Walmart parking lot Monday were the result of a double-murder suicide.

Investigators on Tuesday said a man waited for his wife and her boyfriend before gunning them down in her car and then taking his own life.

John Byers, with the Duncan Police Department, said Tuesday they'd identified the victims and shooter in the double-murder suicide as 31-year-old Rebecca N. Vescio-Varela, 39-year-old Aubrey P. Perkins and 43-year-old Wbiliado R. Varela Jr.

Byers said multiple people called 911 Monday morning to report the shooting and that when officers arrived they found three people deceased in the parking lot and then entered the store, unsure if an active shooter situation was underway.

According to police, Vescio-Varela and Perkins had visited the bank inside the Walmart where she worked and had returned to her car when they were confronted by her husband. Police said Varela was carrying a semiautomatic handgun that he fired several times through the windshield, striking Viscio-Varela and Perkins several times.

Police, who said they found multiple shell casings and live rounds on the ground, said Varela may have then opened one of the car's doors and fired more shots.

Varela then walked to the back of the vehicle where he is said to have killed himself.

Investigators said Varela and Vescio-Varela were married, or at least common law married, but did not say if they were estranged. They did confirm that Perkins and Vescio-Varela had a dating relationship.

Duncan police said all of the shots were fired in the parking lot and that they are investigating the double-murder suicide as a domestic incident.

Byers said the woman was not on duty at the time of the shooting.

The shooting in Duncan was one of two fatal shootings in Walmart parking lots Monday. A second, unrelated, shooting took place Monday night in Kerrville, Texas. A Walmart in El Paso, where a gunman killed 22 people in August, reopened to customers last Thursday.

Duncan, Oklahoma, is about 120 miles northwest of DFW.