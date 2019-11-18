3 Dead in Shooting at Oklahoma Walmart: State Highway Patrol

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Three people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma Monday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to NBC's KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City.

The shooting took place at about 10 a.m. at a Walmart along Highway 81 north of downtown Duncan.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed three people were killed. It's not clear if any arrests have been made.

According to a report from the Duncan Banner, the shooter is dead and the scene is contained.

Investigators have revealed no information about the victims or a motive in the shooting.

A Walmart in El Paso, Texas, where a gunman killed 22 people in August, reopened to customers last Thursday.

Duncan, Oklahoma is about 20 miles east of Lawton, 45 miles northeast of Wichita Falls and about 120 miles northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.

