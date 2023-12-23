Dallas

10 Years Apart: Family reunites at DFW Airport just in time for Christmas

By Allie Spillyards

While holiday travel is often among the most hectic parts of the season, airports are also filled with love and joy as families come together just in time for Christmas.

In DFW’s international terminal Saturday afternoon, Orlando San Jorge was among those racing into the arms of a loved one.

But unlike so many reunions, his was one year in the making, a moment two cousins have dreamed of for 32 years.

“I came here from Cuba about 10 years ago, and she’s been trying to get here since she was born, too. This is the first time that she’s here, and I hope that she stays,” said San Jorge.

Just in time for Christmas, San Jorge and his cousin, Anabel Ferro, are back together.

The two grew up together in Cuba, more like brother and sister than cousins. But they’ve spent the last decade apart, waiting for the U.S. to grant Ferro parole to join her family in the States.

“I’m really, really happy for her. We have been in touch about this moment for the last seven months. She has been waiting in Mexico to get here to get the approval,” he said.

It’s the start of a new chapter that the family said comes after years of paperwork, fears, and doubts.

Even as she landed at DFW Airport, Ferro said she feared she’d be turned away.

 “I’m very, very happy, because I thought this moment was never going to get here,” said Ferro.

And though it once seemed impossible, Ferro and her family will celebrate the gift of finally being together this Christmas.

