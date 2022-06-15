Family of Duncanville Fieldhouse Gunman Speaks Out

The family of the man who opened fire at a Duncanville fieldhouse is spoke to NBC 5 Wednesday evening.

Police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned was shot and killed by officers who responded to calls of gunfire at the facility where 250 children were inside attending summer camp.

Ned’s family says he has a history of mental health issues and was having an episode at the time. LaQuitha Ned doesn't believe her husband set out to hurt anyone when he arrived at this fieldhouse of highway 67 Monday in Duncanville.

“I really want to find out what happened to my husband,” she said. “I know that he would never hurt anybody.”

Police say 42-year-old Brandon Keith Ned opened fire at the fieldhouse and was shot and killed by officers who responded to the calls in an exchange of gunfire. But his family said they believe there is more to what happened in his final moments.

“My husband was bipolar. He was having an episode,” said LaQuitha Ned.

Ned's wife and siblings said he began exhibiting signs mental distress in the days prior to the shooting. His wife said she'd planned to take him to a clinic that day for help.

They said Ned went to the fieldhouse with a friend to drop her children off at camp, got tired of waiting in the car, and went inside. They said the grandfather of 10 would not intentionally hurt children.

“We talked about the Uvalde situation how sad it was,” said LaQuitha Ned. “He felt like the guy was selfish. We talked about these things. And then this happened.”

Family member said Ned does not normally carry a firearm but had one with him that day that belonged to his wife. She said it is usually locked up inside their house.

Ned's brother said he spoke to him that day as well and was relieved to hear he was with a friend that he knew. But that would be their final conversation. The says they want to know exactly what happened in those final moments.

“I want to apologize to everyone at the fieldhouse, everyone that was involved,” said DeWayne Ned. “But I just want to let you know that he was never there purposefully and intentionally to hurt anyone.”

The Duncanville Police Department released a brief statement on Tuesday that reads in part:

"Due to the ongoing investigation being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Duncanville Police Department will not be releasing any additional information about the suspect or the shooting incident at this time.”

Ned was sentenced in 2010 to two years behind bars for intoxicated manslaughter after a deadly car crash. Police referred NBC 5 to a press release regarding the shooting, and told us the Texas Department of Public Safety will release a final report once the investigation is complete.