Family of Disabled Veteran Killed in Hit-and-Run on Loop 820 Begs for Answers

The family of a disabled veteran who was struck and killed in Fort Worth last week is asking for help identifying a hit-and-run driver.

61-year-old Derick Wheeler was walking northbound on Loop 820 at Brentwood Stair about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck and killed, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

"Please, please somebody come forward and let us know what's going on,” said Wheeler’s youngest brother Dwayne. "Accidents happen. Maybe they panicked or whatever it was. That's understandable under the circumstances but please come forward. Because someone knows out here what's going on."

Police released only a general description of the hit-and-run vehicle -- a black pickup with big tires.

Wheeler was born and raised in Fort Worth and graduated from Dunbar High School.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army and became 100% disabled.

His brother believes Wheeler was on the way to catch a bus to go to the Veterans Administration when he was killed.

But it's the memories of how he lived that his family will cherish most.

"Always smiling, always laughing, having fun,” Dwayne Wheeler said. "My brother was a fun-loving character, loved family, loved to be around family. He totally loved his country and always reminisced on his service in the military."

His family said they are desperate for answers.

"Please bring some closure to our family,” Dwayne Wheeler said. “Whoever you are out there, just bring some closure to our family."