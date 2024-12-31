Family of man killed by suspect fleeing police remembers him as loving father, veteran

NBC 5 is learning more about the man killed near downtown Dallas on Saturday when a suspect crashed into his car while being chased by police.

36-year-old Joel Jusino was a US Air Force veteran who left behind a four-year-old son.

Loved ones said Jusino served his country – was a loving father – and put family above everything.

“As we were looking through photos you can see his infectious smile,” said Juan Rios, Jusino’s uncle.

Texas DPS said around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Fort Worth police started chasing an armed suspect in a stolen vehicle.

Investigators said troopers joined the chase all the way into Dallas where the suspect, going the wrong way along an I-35 service road near Linden Road, crashed into an innocent driver’s car, killing him.

“He actually sent me a text message a couple of hours before everything happened,” said Saby Colon, the victim’s cousin.

35-year-old Devonte Webber was arrested and charged with murder and evading arrest with a vehicle causing death. Police said the car he was driving had been reported stolen out of Chicago.

Officials said the victim was Jusino.

Originally from Chicago, Jusino joined the Air Force in 2012 and had a four-year-old son with his girlfriend.

“What can I say? He just made us all happy,” said Rios.

Loved ones said Jusino was all about family.

He often organized holiday group messages, sending videos of him making the recipes they would share when together.

“He has a legacy, you know, we have [his son],” said Colon. “And so it’s really just what we need to get him home.”

As a veteran, the family said Jusino’s body could be transported back at minimal cost through VA benefits, but he would have to be buried at a military cemetery more than an hour from their home.

The family is now asking the community for help bringing Jusino’s body back to Chicago to be laid to rest alongside loved ones.

“Bringing him back home,” said Rios. “Even though he was over there, Chicago was always his home.”

Loved ones are raising money on GoFundMe to bring Jusino’s body to their family cemetery. You can donate here.