Family, Friends Renew Calls for Justice 2 Months After Deadly Dallas Road Rage Shooting

Friends and family renewed calls for justice Saturday in the death of a University Park father who was fatally shot in February on a Red Bird highway.

Dallas police are still searching for the person who killed Chris Murzin on Feb. 11 in what they suspect was a case of road rage.

Murzin was driving westbound on Interstate 20 near South Polk Street when another vehicle drove up to the driver’s side and shot and killed the father of three. Police have said witnesses described a small silver SUV that may have been involved in the shooting.

A group split into teams Saturday to put up posters and fliers in the area, left signs in nearby businesses and talked to drivers in the hopes of stirring up leads.

“We intend to place this in all of the areas before and after the exit where Chris was murdered,” said Kurt Mittendorf, a close family friend.

Murzin, 53, was an advocate for children with disabilities and was inspired by his son, Jack, who has special needs.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m in a murder mystery show," said Murzin's widow, Christina Murzin. "We’re at the end of it and hopefully we’ll find who did this and then I feel like Chris will just pop on stage and say good job well done."

Dallas Police Detective Tonya McDaniel and other detectives joined the group Saturday.

There is now a $50,000 reward for information, an incentive his family hopes will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information may call Dallas police Detective Tonya McDaniel at 469-261-6790 or email tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.