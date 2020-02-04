Families of Suspected Victims File Lawsuit in Ongoing Billy Chemirmir Murder Case

Another lawsuit has been filed related to the ongoing murder case involving accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday is on behalf of family members of Ann Conklin, 82, against the Preston Place Retirement Community.

According to the lawsuit, Conklin devoted her life to family and the grandmother spent her final moments in “unimaginable pain and terror.”

Conklin’s daughter said she discovered her mother’s body on the floor of her apartment when she stopped by for a visit in March of 2018.

Within a short time, a Plano police officer arrived to the apartment and the family of Conklin learned police were already on-scene at the Preston Place complex to investigate an attack that morning on another resident. The woman survived the attack and it was information from that investigation that led to police arresting Billy Chemirmir a few days later.

Investigators later revealed to Conklin’s family they believed Chemirmir forced his way into the grandmother’s apartment and smothered her with a pillow to steal from her.The lawsuit cites law enforcement as stating Conklin was the last of seven women Chemirmir is accused of killing at Preston Place between October 2017 and March 2018.

Attorneys for Conklin said in addition to the one filed Tuesday, more lawsuits will be filed against the senior-living community in the deaths of Miriam Nelson, 81, and Martha Williams, 80. All three women lived at the Preston Place Retirement Community and are listed in indictments against Chemirmir.

The latest lawsuit claims the senior-living community failed to protect its residents.

In a statement to NBC 5, attorney Trey Crawford of Crawford, Wishnew & Lang said:

"The owners and operators of Preston Place prioritized the profits of their private equity investors over the lives of the elderly residents they undertook to protect. As a result, seven elderly women were murdered and robbed in a period of less than five months. These lawsuits are being brought by the families of Miriam Nelson and Ann Conklin to hold Preston Place accountable for their conscious disregard for the health and safety of their residents and to effectuate change in the way they do business going forward."

Chemirmir faces capital murder charges in the deaths of 12 people across Dallas and Collin Counties and is accused of murdering 7 other people in lawsuits filed since his arrest in March of 2018.

Investigators in Dallas and Collin Counties said Chemirmir posed as a maintenance man or home healthcare worker to gain access to elderly people’s homes, then smothered or strangled his victims to steal jewelry and other valuables.

At the time of his arrest, law enforcement agencies announced they were reviewing hundreds of death cases to see if any more were linked to Chemirmir.

The Dallas County District Attorney announced it was seeking the death penalty against Chemirmir last year. He remains in the Dallas County jail on an $11.6 million bond.