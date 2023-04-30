Fallen Officers Remembered at 2023 Texas Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony and Candlelight Vigil

Sunday evening fellow law enforcement, friends and family honored fallen officers who died while in the line of duty across the state.

About 58 names were etched into the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial, including at least 6 officers from North Texas.

"This is a very difficult time of year for all Texas police officers, especially for those of us at Grand Prairie Police Department who are here at the State Capitol honoring fallen officer Brandon Tsai. Quite frankly, I hope it's something we never have to do again and I hope that this ceremony becomes something that's not necessary in Texas," said Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney who attended the ceremony.

Grand Prairie Officer Brandon Tsai was killed while pursuing a suspect with fake paper tags in Nov. 2022.

Another local officer remembered Sunday night was Officer Steve Nothem from the Carrollton Police Department. He died in the line of duty last September when his patrol unit was struck on the George Bush Turnpike while assisting with a DUI investigation.

His father, who is from Wisconsin, was at the ceremony in Austin and said he was too emotional to speak but shared pictures of where his son's name is now forever etched into the wall. He expressed his appreciation for the honors his son has received at the local and state level in Texas.

Gov. Abbott also spoke about honoring the heroes who died while wearing the badge.

Gov. Greg Abbott speaking at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial, NBC 5 News.

"In Texas, we support our law enforcement officers, period," said Abbot.

He said the memorial is an eternal reminder of the Texas heroes and it's a tangible way to honor the men and women who gave everything to protect and serve.

North Texas officers honored: