A Grand Prairie officer was killed Monday night after a crash that happened just as he was pursuing a vehicle with a fake paper license plate.

According to Grand Prairie Police Department, around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, Officer Tsai was near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway when he located the vehicle displaying a fictitious paper license plate.

Officer Tsai then attempted to stop the vehicle which immediately fled. During the pursuit, Officer Brandon Tsai lost control of his squad car causing it to strike a light pole.

The officer was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Officer Brandon Tsai was 32 years old and had been with the Grand Prairie Police Department since January 2022, and prior to joining GPPD, he served five years with the Los Angeles Police Department in California.

"He was a loving friend, a trusted colleague and an outstanding officer whose passion was providing service to the public," said GPPD in a statement released Tuesday morning.

The crash is under investigation and there is no additional information currently available.