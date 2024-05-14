Farmers Branch

Hit-and-run driver in Farmers Branch leaves 67-year-old woman fighting for her life

Surveillance videos show the moments when a pedestrian was run over by a vehicle near I-35

By De'Anthony Taylor

A 67-year-old pedestrian is fighting for her life after being brutally struck by a hit-and-run driver last week in Farmers Branch, and now police are asking for the public’s help.  

It happened on Friday, May 10, around 9:19 p.m., in the 2300 block of Valley View Lane.

According to Farmers Branch Police, a woman was crossing the street on Valley View Lane near Interstate 35 when a driver hit her in a dark-colored SUV in the far right of the eastbound lane.

As a result of the collision, officers said the woman was thrown 50 feet and suffered many injuries, including a broken pelvis and a brain injury.

The woman had brain surgery on Monday and is now in critical but stable condition at Parkland Health, police said.

WARNING: VIEWERS DISCRETION

On Tuesday, authorities released surveillance footage of the area where the incident occurred. At the beginning of the video, a person can be seen walking across the street when an SUV slams into the victim, briefly stops, and then continues to drive.

Farmers Branch Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a woman critically injured on Friday, May 10.

Farmers Branch Police have also released images to the public in hopes of identifying the suspected hit-and-run driver and a potential witness whose vehicle was behind the suspect.

Farmers Branch Police
Detectives with the Farmers Branch Police are asking the public to help them find the person responsible for running over a 67-year-old woman on Valley View Lane on Friday, May 10.
Farmers Branch Police
The pictured vehicle is believed to have witnessed a hit-and-run crash that happened on Friday, May 10, in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmers Branch Police Department at 972-919-1406 or email pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.

