Fallen Carrollton officer remembered in Celina community he called home

In any vast open area, you need signs to guide you.

The rapidly growing city of Celina in Denton County hopes one neighborhood street sign will guide others to learn more about a life dedicated to public service and sacrifice.

Members of the law enforcement community and city leaders in Celina gathered with Cristl Nothem and her children to honor her late husband.

Officer Steve Nothem was the first officer killed in the line of duty in the city of Carrollton. The Marine veteran was assisting another officer when his patrol car was struck on the President George Bush Turnpike in Oct. 2022.

The Wisconsin native moved to North Texas in 2020 and settled in the master-planned community of Sutton Fields in Celina.

Cristl Nothem said Sunday that she has since relocated out of state to be closer to family, but she added that it means a lot for her husband to be honored with a street sign dedication.

“Just having any remembrance of him is really awesome,” Nothem said. “He was so fun-loving that anyone that can find out about him, I want them to find out about him.”