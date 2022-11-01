Fall Color Appearing in North Texas

We are in the middle of the nice stretch of fall weather and it actually is starting to look like fall in North Texas.

The leaves are starting to change color across much of Texas. The peak for the fall color in North Texas is the middle to end of November. If you travel north into parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Tennessee Valley you will see more fall foliage. Those areas have reached their peak for the season.

We are in the middle of a beautiful stretch of fall weather. Cool nights and warm afternoons will be in place through Thursday.

Rain returns Friday and Saturday with a risk for a few strong to severe storms.

