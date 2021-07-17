Fair Park

Fair Park in Dallas Closes as Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Site

The site may be used to host pop-up vaccine clinics in the future, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins

By Lili Zheng

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Dallas’ mega-site for COVID-19 vaccinations at Fair Park closed Saturday after six months of operations.

The site closed at 5 p.m. Saturday and was expected to administer roughly 500,000 vaccinations in totality since first opening, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. The site, like others, faced complications with demand during its initial months.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“We had our vaccine diverted from us. We had a host of problems, but we worked through all of those problems. Every day, we got a little better,” Judge Jenkins said Saturday. “It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. It’s getting up every day and committing yourself to getting a little better, making that experience for our residents a little better. Every woman and man who worked here did that.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Forney 2 hours ago

Escaped Prisoner Found at Forney Applebee's: Police

grand prairie pd 3 hours ago

One Dead After Domestic Violence Dispute, Grand Prairie Police Say

Juan Garcia of Dallas received a Johnson & Johnson shot on Saturday. He admits, there has been a hesitancy in getting vaccinated.

“I just wanted to get the information before I took it. I didn’t want to just go out there, take it, then get sick,” Garcia said. “Don’t be afraid of it. Just take the shot. Have the confidence to take it and don’t be afraid of it.”

Outreach efforts in Dallas County will also continue, according to Judge Jenkins.

On Saturday, about 15 people participated in a “block walkers” event canvassing a West Dallas neighborhood and encouraging people to get vaccinated. Jheison Romain, a policy advisor with Jenkin’s office, said they are still targeting areas where vaccination rates remain low.

Romain said they were there to answer questions and directed people to the nearest clinic or business vaccines were available if they were interested.

“For some, they’re still thinking it,” he said. “So if we let them know this is nearby, it’s convenient for them. It just makes it that much easier.”

Jenkins said as of Saturday, just under 50% of Dallas County residents are not fully vaccinated. While the site at Fair Park has closed as a mass vaccination center, pop-up sites may be hosted there in the future on a much smaller scale.

This article tagged under:

Fair ParkDallasCOVID-19 vaccinesvaccination site
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us