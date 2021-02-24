Long Lines and Frustration at Fair Park as Thousands Make Up Second Shot

Fair Park reopened on Wednesday after Dallas County received 15,000 new doses of the Moderna vaccine for those who need their second shot. But, with so many needing their second dose at once, it led to people waiting hours.

Last week's freeze delayed 20,000 people from getting their booster and this week the county is focused on completing the the series.

Wednesday was supposed to be for those who missed their second dose before Feb. 16 and Thursday for those due before Feb. 17.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins encouraged people to come later or on Thursday to avoid the long lines.

-The @DCHHS site for 2nd doses has a VERY long line at the moment. If you were planning to come today, maybe wait until this afternoon or anther day. We will make sure everyone who needs their 2nd dose @fairpark will get it. (2/3) — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 24, 2021

People complained of long lines and people being able to cut in at different spots.

The county said there is a shuttle system at the DART Fair Park Station, located at 3710 Parry Ave., for those who don't have transportation. But, on Wednesday, people parked their cars and walked to the shuttle.

Some say the total process took two hours on the bus as opposed to the four for those who waited in line.

As the day went on, the line did thin out and Jenkins tweeted about the progress.

There is currently NO WAIT FOR SECOND SHOTS @fairpark The wait is less than an hour for @pfizer first shots for those from the 17 zip codes targeted by our partnership with @WhiteHouse @FEMARegion6 🇺🇸 Gates will close at 5 today. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 24, 2021

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) also launched its new program at Fair Park targeting those in under-served areas.

About 200 military personnel could be seen at the end of the drive-thru line helping with shots.

FEMA is only focused on administering first shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to those who live in 17 ZIP codes considered to be vulnerable.

Dallas County said the federal government is picking names from the county's wait list, so people must register through the county.

The county said notifications of an appointment either thru the county or FEMA will come the same way as it has for the last several weeks, an email with Dallas County Health.

You can register online through dallascounty.org/covid19 or call 855-466-8639 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The 17 zip codes include: 75042, 75061, 75150, 75210, 75211, 75212, 75215, 75216, 75217, 75220, 75224, 75227, 75228, 75231, 75237, 75241, 75243.

People who live in one of these zip codes may get an appointment soon within the following days through FEMA.

FEMA will open its new vaccination hub at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Friday and transition to AT&T Stadium.