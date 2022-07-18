Extreme Heat Affects North Texas Train Service

The extreme heat is causing delays for North Texas mass transit system trains as rail lines make safety adjustments that could impact service.

Forecast highs above 110 degrees and excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service will impact service for passengers who take Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Trinity Metro and Denton County Transportation Authority trains.

DFW Mass transit will be belayed due to the extreme heat. Trains will operate at speeds no more than 30 mph. @nbcdfw #DFWTraffic pic.twitter.com/1tYgJJLbMX — Samantha Davies (@SDaviesNBC5) July 20, 2022

DART said Monday morning the heat causes the tracks to heat up and expand as well as causing issues with overhead wiring so trains will operate at reduced speeds.

The trains must slow down because intense heat can cause rails to expand. As steel heats, there is an increase in the risk of rail lines bending, flexing or buckling.

DART says you can expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Due to the record high temperatures across North Texas, DART light rail will operate at no more than 30 miles per hour between 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m., through Wednesday, July 20. Passengers should expect delays of 10-15 minutes due to these speed restrictions. Our apologies. — DARTAlerts (@DARTAlerts) July 19, 2022

DCTA will slow speeds until 9 p.m. which means passengers have to plan more time for their trip.

With a forecasted high temperature of 109 degrees and an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, a heat restriction may be issued for all DCTA train operations requiring all trains to operate not exceeding 40 MPH until 9 p.m. #RideDCTA pic.twitter.com/sKxNkMhTV5 — DCTA (@RideDCTA) July 19, 2022

Trinity Metro also expects delays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express trains which will operate at 40 mph.

Rider Alert - TEXRail & TRE Heat Restrictions https://t.co/8BLIN7a1dv — Trinity Metro (@TrinityMetro) July 19, 2022