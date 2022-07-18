extreme heat

Extreme Heat Affects North Texas Train Service

Restrictions are expected to begin at 2 p.m. Monday and end at 6 p.m. Wednesday, DART says

Texas Sky Ranger

The extreme heat is causing delays for North Texas mass transit system trains as rail lines make safety adjustments that could impact service.

Forecast highs above 110 degrees and excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service will impact service for passengers who take Dallas Area Rapid Transit, Trinity Metro and Denton County Transportation Authority trains.

DART said Monday morning the heat causes the tracks to heat up and expand as well as causing issues with overhead wiring so trains will operate at reduced speeds.

The trains must slow down because intense heat can cause rails to expand. As steel heats, there is an increase in the risk of rail lines bending, flexing or buckling.

DART says you can expect delays of 10 to 15 minutes between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

DCTA will slow speeds until 9 p.m. which means passengers have to plan more time for their trip.

Trinity Metro also expects delays between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express trains which will operate at 40 mph.

