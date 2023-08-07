Extended ERCOT Weather Watch could spark high electric bills

Another hot August week ahead and there's a cautious eye on the power grid.

ERCOT is extending its Weather Watch forecasting high energy demand. Right now there are no calls to conserve, but energy experts are closely watching the grid.

CEO of Stoic Energy Doug Lewin said solar, wind and battery are all performing well. He worries about the strain pro-longed temperatures can put on power plants leading to thermal outages.

“What we’re seeing is at 100 to 105 [degrees], the system seems to be able to handle it pretty well, the wildcard is it’s going to get even hotter,” said Doug Lewin.

As for your electric bill, Lewin says natural gas prices have dropped significantly from last year, plus the strong performance of solar is helping lower energy costs.

Still, it may not feel that way when your bill arrives.

Fort Worth’s Neighborhood Services says the demand for utility help is great.

“This has been a record-breaking summer with this heat,” said Sonia Singleton, Assistant Director of Neighborhood Services with the city of Fort Worth. “With the need it’s just incredible.”

For perspective, Singleton said the city received $11 million this year from the state to help people with electric bills. That money is now almost gone.

“From January through now we’ve gone through more than 10 million dollars,” said Singleton.

They’re now appealing to the Texas Department of Housing for more funding and trying to find other ways to Tarrant County residents.

“What we can help with is going to be very limited until we get more money,” Singleton said.

Singleton said assistance is still available to help with water bills, and people should reach out to their office to see what they can help with.

Visit https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/neighborhoods/cap or call 211.