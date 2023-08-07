ERCOT-issued Weather Watch extended throughout the week

Due to ongoing forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, the ERCOT Weather Watch has been extended through Friday, August 11.

Grid conditions are expected to be normal during a Weather Watch.

At this time, there has been no Voluntary Conservation Notice issued.

The Weather Watch was issued only three days after the state set a new unofficial all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

ERCOT continues to monitor conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations, according to the organization.

ERCOT's Weather Watch is an advanced notification that is sent out under normal grid conditions about 3-5 days before a weather event to tell the public there may be a higher demand for electricity due to a forecasted event and that they should pay attention to changing conditions.

In May, ERCOT announced the launch of the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) which includes two alerts, the ERCOT Weather Watch and a Voluntary Conservation Notice where Texans will be asked to voluntarily reduce usage during peak times -- if it is safe to do so.