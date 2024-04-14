Experience the colorful celebration of diversity at the Texas Gay Rodeo

Over the weekend in Denton, the North Texas Fair and Rodeo hosted a groundbreaking event—a gay rodeo show that drew crowds from all over the state.

The Texas Gay Rodeo Association (TGRA) held its 41st Texas Tradition Rodeo. For many spectators, the show was not only a thrilling display of horsemanship and rodeo skills but also an important step towards greater inclusivity and acceptance in the traditionally conservative world of rodeo.

NBC 5's photojournalist, Kennedy DeRaedt, spoke with cowboys, cowgirls, and rodeo enthusiasts who have been involved with the show for years.

Wade Earp has been a member of TGRA for over 30 years. His long list of accomplishments includes winning the “All-Around Cowboy” title multiple times, several event belt buckles, and royalty titles for TGRA and the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA).

“I think that a lot of people don’t picture the two together, ‘gay’ and ‘rodeo,’” said Earp. “With our rodeo, it’s open and accepting to everybody and anybody.”

“When I was four years old, I told my mom I knew I was different. I didn't know what that meant, but I knew I was different.”

Earp’s first partner of five years passed away due to complications with HIV.

“It was a very dark time, and my rodeo family was really there for me.”

TGRA is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with chapters in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and Houston.

Raised funds go to charities fighting HIV/AIDS and other causes, including breast cancer and homelessness. The organization has raised over two million dollars for Texas charities.

“I’m proud to say that in Texas, we raised a lot of money,” said Randy Edlin, who is serving his third, two-year term as TGRA president.

Participants do not have to be LGBTQIA+ to participate. The IGRA attracts many women, including straight women, because it allows them to compete in events reserved for men in other rodeo associations.

The rodeo features 13 events, falling under two categories: Rough Stock and Camp.

“We have women bronc riders; we have women steer riders; we have women bull riders; we have men barrel racers; men and women compete in all the same events,” said Edlin.

Mat Berger attended the rodeo with his boyfriend. While it wasn’t Berger’s first rodeo, it was his first gay rodeo.

“Sexuality doesn't define what you like, and there's a space for everyone here,” said Berger.

"It shouldn't be a black-and-white world; it should be a multicolored, faceted world where everybody gets to be themselves," said Earp.