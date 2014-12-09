Experience The Best of Broadway

The following content is created in consultation with Dallas Summer Musicals. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC DFW's editorial staff. To learn more about Dallas Summer Musicals, visit Dallassummermusicals.org.

With the Holidays just around the corner, it's time to get the perfect last minute gift for the culture-enthusiast on your list.

And by culture-enthusiast, we mean theatre-enthusiast.

That's because Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) -- the preeminent non-profit presenter of Broadway theatre in North Texas, and the second oldest summer theatre organization in the United States -- makes catching Broadway theatre easy by bringing world-class productions right to the DFW-area. Even better? You can purchase a minipack of three or more shows starting as low as $55. With a 2014-2015 season lineup that includes classics like THE KING AND I, the Tony Award-winning KINKY BOOTS and spectacles like THE ILLUSIONIST, minipack holders will have a chance to watch some of Broadway's greatest ever productions.

Let's take a closer look at this season's lineup:

KINKY BOOTS, February 24-March 8, 2015

KINKY BOOTS tells the hilarious and heart-warming story of a struggling shoe factory owner who works to turn his business around with help from Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Together, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible… proving that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world. Set to a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper, KINKY BOOTS took home six Tony® Awards in 2013, including Best Musical.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S THE KING AND I, March 20-April 5, 2015

East versus West makes for a dramatic, richly textured and ultimately uplifting tale of enormous fascination, all set to a dazzling score. It is 1862 in Siam when an English widow, Anna Leonowens, and her young son arrive at the Royal Palace in Bangkok, having been summoned by the King to serve as tutor to his many children and wives. Anna and the King grow to understand and eventually respect one another in this truly unique love story.

THE ILLUSIONISTS, April 7-19, 2015

Direct from Broadway, the world’s bestselling magic show is coming to Dallas. This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. The Illusionists has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA, June 9-21, 2015

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA is the Tony Award®- winning Broadway musical from the creators of The Sound of Music and South Pacific that’s delighting audiences with its contemporary take on the classic tale. This lush production features an incredible orchestra, jaw-dropping transformations and all the moments you love — the pumpkin, the glass slipper, the masked ball and more—plus some surprising new twists! Be transported back to your childhood as you rediscover some of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s most beloved songs, including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” in this hilarious and romantic Broadway experience for anyone who’s ever had a wish, a dream... or a really great pair of shoes.

DIRTY DANCING THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE, June 23-July 5, 2015

You've seen it countless times on the small screen, but what about catching DIRTY DANCING in person? The classic story on stage is an unprecedented live experience, exploding with heart-pounding music, passionate romance and sensational dancing. A smash hit around the world, this record-breaking live theatre sensation is sure to offer Dallas audiences the time of their lives.

PIPPIN, July 7-19, 2015

PIPPIN -- the 2013 Tony® Award winner for Best Musical Revival -- is a magical, unforgettable production about a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence. Featuring a beloved score by Tony® Award nominee Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Wicked), sizzling choreography in the style of Bob Fosse and breathtaking acrobatics by Les 7 Doigts de la Main, it's no wonder the The New York Times declared this captivating new production “Astonishing! A PIPPIN for the 21st Century.”

So why not get someone on your Holiday list the perfect experiential gift for 2015? And while you're at it, treat yourself too. To purchase tickets for DSM's 2014-2015 season, click here.

